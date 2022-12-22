Elin Electronics IPO Subscription Status: Day 3 Live Updates

Retail and non-institutional investors led the demand for the initial public offering of Elin Electronics Ltd. on the third day of subscription.

The Rs 475-crore IPO of the electronics manufacturing services provider was subscribed 95% on the second day and 37% on the first day.

The initial stake sale comprises fresh issue of Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 300 crore, according to the red herring prospectus filed with SEBI. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 234–247 apiece.

The contract manufacturer has cut the size of its issue from Rs 760 crore to Rs 475 crore.