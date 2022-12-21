Elin Electronics IPO Subscription Status: Day 2 Live Updates
The IPO was subscribed 0.55 times, or 55%, as of 12:00 p.m. on Dec. 21.
Retail investors led the demand for the initial public offering of Elin Electronics Ltd. on the second day of subscription.
The IPO of the electronics manufacturing services provider was subscribed 37% on the first day.
The Rs 475 crore initial stake sale comprises a fresh issue of Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 300 crore, according to the red herring prospectus it filed with SEBI.
The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 234–247 apiece.
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Elin Electronics IPO: All You Need To Know
The company said it will direct the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards repayment or prepayment of debt and capital expenditure for upgrading and expanding its facilities in Uttar Pradesh and Goa states.
Elin Electronics will also use some funds for general corporate purposes, it said.
The promoters and the promoter group will hold 32.9% of the post-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. The issue comprises 38.73% of the post-offer equity capital in the IPO.
The contract manufacturer has cut the size of its issue from Rs. 760 crore to Rs. 475 crore.
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Elin Electronics IPO Size Cut To Rs 475 Crore, Issue Opens On Dec. 20
Elin Electronics is a leading electronics manufacturing services manufacturer of end-to-end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small/kitchen appliances in India and is one of the largest fractional horsepower motor manufacturers in India.
Subscription Status: Day 2
The IPO was subscribed 0.55 times, or 55%, as of 12:00 p.m. on Dec. 21.
Institutional investors: 0.01 times.
Non-institutional investors: 0.61 times.
Retail investors: 0.84 times