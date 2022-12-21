Elin Electronics IPO Subscription Status: Day 2 Live Updates

Retail investors led the demand for the initial public offering of Elin Electronics Ltd. on the second day of subscription.

The IPO of the electronics manufacturing services provider was subscribed 37% on the first day.

The Rs 475 crore initial stake sale comprises a fresh issue of Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 300 crore, according to the red herring prospectus it filed with SEBI.

The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 234–247 apiece.