Elin Electronics IPO Subscription Status: Day 1 Live Updates

The company plans to direct the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards repayment or pre-payment of debt and capital expenditure for upgrading and expanding its facilities in Uttar Pradesh and Goa states.

Elin Electronics will also use some funds for general corporate purposes, it said.

The promoters and the promoter group will hold 32.9% of the post-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. The issue comprises 38.73% of the post-offer equity capital in the IPO.

The contract manufacturer has cut the size of its issue from Rs. 760 crore to Rs.

Elin Electronics is a leading electronics manufacturing services manufacturer of end-to-end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small/kitchen appliances in India and is one of the largest fractional horsepower motor manufacturers in India.