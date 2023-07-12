Elgi Equipments Shares Hit Record After Winning 10-Year Supply Order From Siemens
The company wins 10-year order from Siemens for supply and maintenance of air generation and treatment units and aux compressors.
Shares of Elgi Equipments Ltd. jumped over 12% to hit a record high on Wednesday after winning an order from Siemens.
The company received a 10-year supply order from Siemens Ltd. for the supply and maintenance of air generation and treatment units and aux compressors. The order is required to provide 35 years of maintenance from the date of supply.
Shares of the company surged 11.50% to Rs 608.25 apiece compared to a 0.14% advance in the Nifty 50 as of 9:44 a.m. Shares hit a record high of 12.36% at Rs. 612.95.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 19.6 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 72, indicating that it may be overbought.
Out of the four analysts tracking the stock, two maintain a 'buy' and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The consensus price estimate indicates a 15.8% upside over the next 12 months.