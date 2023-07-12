Elgi Equipments Shares Hit Record After Winning 10-Year Supply Order From Siemens

Shares of the company surged 11.50% to Rs 608.25 apiece compared to a 0.14% advance in the Nifty 50 as of 9:44 a.m. Shares hit a record high of 12.36% at Rs. 612.95.

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 19.6 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 72, indicating that it may be overbought.

Out of the four analysts tracking the stock, two maintain a 'buy' and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The consensus price estimate indicates a 15.8% upside over the next 12 months.