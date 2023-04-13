Eicher Motors Shares Gain As Goldman Sachs Bets On Profitable Growth
Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a 'buy' and a 12-month target price of Rs 3,660, implying a potential upside of 20%.
Eicher Motors Ltd. shares were trading higher after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock, betting on profitable growth going forward.
"Following a -12% stock price correction since Nov 2022 due to cannibalization concerns from the Hunter 350 model launch and high volume base in larger towns, we believe that the market is underestimating the upside opportunity on Eicher Motors," the brokerage said in its investor note dated April 12.
Citing similar case studies of affordable launches at other premium brands such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Apple, the brokerage said that these products have historically had a net positive impact on profit growth in the subsequent years.
The brokerage initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating and a 12-month target price of Rs 3,660, implying a potential upside of 20%.
Why Goldman Sachs Likes Eicher Motors?
Goldman Sachs said it likes the investment case because Eicher Motors faces the least risk from electric vehicle disruption over the next five years compared to its peers, given a longer R&D cycle and higher bar on specifications for premium electric motorcycles.
In addition, favourable margin dynamics from improving 650cc mix with international market expansion and the low sensitivity of 250cc+ motorcycles to prevailing high interest rates also make the brokerage like the stock.
Goldman Sachs expects the profit share of premium motorcycles in the industry to increase by 41% by fiscal 2028 from 22% in fiscal 2022. Eicher Motors will likely be the top beneficiary, it added.
The brokerage also sees room for higher margin merchandise sales, based on prevailing contribution ratios at premium brands like Harley Davidson.
It expects these factors to drive a 22% earnings-per-share CAGR over fiscal 2023–2026 for Eicher, compared to 14% for Indian two-wheelers.
Shares of Eicher Motors were trading 2.22% higher at 3,197.7 compared to a flat Nifty 50 as of 10:39 a.m.
The total traded quantity stood at 2.4 times the 30-day average volume.
Of the 47 analysts tracking the stock, 32 maintained a 'buy,' 10 recommended 'hold,' and five suggested 'sell', according to Bloomberg. The average of the analysts' 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 15.5%.