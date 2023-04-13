Eicher Motors Shares Gain As Goldman Sachs Bets On Profitable Growth

Eicher Motors Ltd. shares were trading higher after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock, betting on profitable growth going forward.

"Following a -12% stock price correction since Nov 2022 due to cannibalization concerns from the Hunter 350 model launch and high volume base in larger towns, we believe that the market is underestimating the upside opportunity on Eicher Motors," the brokerage said in its investor note dated April 12.

Citing similar case studies of affordable launches at other premium brands such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Apple, the brokerage said that these products have historically had a net positive impact on profit growth in the subsequent years.

The brokerage initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating and a 12-month target price of Rs 3,660, implying a potential upside of 20%.