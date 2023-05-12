Eicher Motors Q4 Results Review: Demand Recovery To Support Growth Amid Rising Competition

Demand recovery and a higher share of premium motorcycles in the domestic market will aid Eicher Motors Ltd.'s growth in the future, but a wave of new launches by competitors may lead to market share losses, according to analysts.

The Royal Enfield motorcycle maker's net profit rose 48% year-on-year to Rs 905.6 crore in the quarter ended March on higher sales, beating estimates by a wide margin. Analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg pegged the number at Rs 786.6 crore.

The company recorded its highest-ever total revenue from operations, net profits, and Ebitda in the year ended March.

Eicher Motors Q4 FY23 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue rose 19% to Rs 3,804 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,746 crore).

Ebitda grew 23% to Rs 933.7 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 898 crore).

Ebitda margin stood at 24.5% compared with 23.7% last year. (Bloomberg estimate: 24%).

Analysts expect the cyclical turnaround in industry volumes after a slowdown over the last few years will help Eicher Motors gain more volumes, while a rise in exports will act as another area of growth.

However, launches from Bajaj Auto-Triumph and Hero MotoCorp-Harley Davidson partnerships may turn up the intensity of competition, leading to market share losses, brokerages said. But they expect the dominance of Royal Enfield to continue despite the relatively lower market share.

New launches and stable commodity prices are also expected to aid the company's performance in the future.

Shares of the company surged 6.01% to Rs 3,609.90 apiece as of 9:18 a.m., compared with 0.21% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Out of the 47 analysts tracking the company, 33 maintain a 'buy' rating, 10 recommend a 'hold' and four suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 9.90%.

Here's what analysts said on the company's Q4 performance: