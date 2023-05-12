Eicher Motors Q4 Results Review: Demand Recovery To Support Growth Amid Rising Competition
The Royal Enfield motorcycle maker's fourth-quarter net profit rose 48% YoY to Rs 905.6 crore, beating estimates of Rs 786.6 crore
Demand recovery and a higher share of premium motorcycles in the domestic market will aid Eicher Motors Ltd.'s growth in the future, but a wave of new launches by competitors may lead to market share losses, according to analysts.
The Royal Enfield motorcycle maker's net profit rose 48% year-on-year to Rs 905.6 crore in the quarter ended March on higher sales, beating estimates by a wide margin. Analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg pegged the number at Rs 786.6 crore.
The company recorded its highest-ever total revenue from operations, net profits, and Ebitda in the year ended March.
Eicher Motors Q4 FY23 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 19% to Rs 3,804 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,746 crore).
Ebitda grew 23% to Rs 933.7 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 898 crore).
Ebitda margin stood at 24.5% compared with 23.7% last year. (Bloomberg estimate: 24%).
Analysts expect the cyclical turnaround in industry volumes after a slowdown over the last few years will help Eicher Motors gain more volumes, while a rise in exports will act as another area of growth.
However, launches from Bajaj Auto-Triumph and Hero MotoCorp-Harley Davidson partnerships may turn up the intensity of competition, leading to market share losses, brokerages said. But they expect the dominance of Royal Enfield to continue despite the relatively lower market share.
New launches and stable commodity prices are also expected to aid the company's performance in the future.
Shares of the company surged 6.01% to Rs 3,609.90 apiece as of 9:18 a.m., compared with 0.21% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Out of the 47 analysts tracking the company, 33 maintain a 'buy' rating, 10 recommend a 'hold' and four suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 9.90%.
Here's what analysts said on the company's Q4 performance:
Jefferies
Retain 'buy' with a price target of Rs 4,000 per share, a potential upside of 17%.
The company will face a new wave of competition from rivals that will be more intense than the earlier one.
Royal Enfield's market share in the 125cc-plus market may drop to 28% in FY25 from 32% in FY23.
Exports have the potential to grow with the expansion of the product portfolio, network presence, and accessories.
Motilal Oswal
Downgrade rating to 'neutral' from 'buy' with a target price of Rs 3,650 a share, implying a potential upside of 7%.
Improving supply, new product launches, and exports ramp-ups will drive the next phase of growth.
A nearly 14% compound annual growth rate over FY23–FY25 and stable commodity prices are expected to support margins and drive earnings.
Valuations reflect the expected volume and margin recovery but not the potential risk from the upcoming launches of Bajaj Auto-Triumph in the mid-size motorcycle market.
Nuvama
Maintain 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 3,850, a potential upside of 13%.
Sales upcycle, market share gains, and margin expansion to underline an earnings growth rate of 19% over FY23–FY25.
The widening of the 650-cc product portfolio should trigger replacement demand.
The company would be largely unaffected by the EV transition over the next few years, as acceptance of EV cruisers will be gradual.
Nirmal Bang
Maintain 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 3,968, implying an upside of 17%.
Expects exports to be a key growth driver in the medium term, aided by entry into new markets and market share gains in existing markets.
The company's arm, VE Commercial Vehicles, will benefit from the turnaround in the commercial vehicle segment.
Easing supply chain issues and launching new models to ensure healthy growth in volumes.