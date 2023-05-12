Eicher Motors Q4 Profit Beats Estimates, Mangalore Chemicals Top Line Sees Multifold Growth—Earnings Wrap
Here are the major earnings announced after market hours on May 11.
Eicher Motors, the maker of Royal Enfield motorcycles, exceeded expectations with its net profit for the quarter ended March 31 on better realisations. The company posted a 48% year-on-year rise in the bottom line, as per the stock exchange filing.
Meanwhile, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers saw its net profit rise 19 times for the quarter under review.
Eicher Motors Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 19% to Rs 3,804 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3741.35 crore)
Ebitda rose 23% to Rs 933.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 896.69 crore)
Ebitda margin stood at 24.5% vs 23.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 24%)
Net profit rose 48% to Rs 905.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 786.78 crore)
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 37 per share for the fiscal 2023.
PDS Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue 1.22% at Rs 2,741.66 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,252.40 crore)
Ebitda up 27.8% at Rs 132.61 crore
Ebitda margin at 4.84% vs 3.74%
Net profit down 11.16% at Rs 76.61 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 94.5 crore)
The company announced a final dividend of Rs 2.60 per share.
Deepak Nitrite Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 4.75% at Rs 1,961.36 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,027.22 crore)
Ebitda down 15.2% at Rs 347.96 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 333.10 crore)
Ebitda margin at 17.74% vs 21.92% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.4%)
Net profit down 12.48% at Rs 233.86 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 216.31 crore)
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 7.50 per share for the fiscal 2023.
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Q4 FY23 (YoY)
Revenue up 61.87% at Rs 1,163.62 crore
Ebitda up 427.85% at Rs 127.95 crore
Ebitda margins at 11% vs 3.37%
Net profit up 1844.99% at Rs 67.88 crore
The company recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for the fiscal ended March 31.
Zensar Technologies Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 0.89% at Rs 1,212.60 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,210.64 crore)
Ebit up 26.64% at Rs 140.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 99.03 crore)
Ebit margin at 11.6% vs 9.08% (Bloomberg estimate: 8.18%)
Net profit up 55.82% at Rs 119.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 84.93 crore)
The company announced a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per share for the fiscal 2023.
Gujarat State Petronet Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 14.43% at Rs 4,270.16 crore
Ebitda down 14.63% at Rs 862.78 crore
Ebitda margin at 20.2% vs 20.25%
Net profit down 15.12% at Rs 542.81 crore
The board has approved a dividend of Rs 5 per share for the fiscal 2023.
Siemens Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 27.8% at Rs 4,857.8 crore
Ebitda up 32.34% at Rs 621.2 crore
Ebitda margin at 12.79% vs 12.35%
Net profit up 38.76% at Rs 471.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 100.50 crore)
The board reappointed Sunil Mathur as managing director and chief executive officer for five years, effective Jan. 1, 2023. It also reappointed Daniel Spindler as chief financial officer for one year, effective Aug. 1, 2023.
South Indian Bank Q4 FY23 (Standalone)
Net Interest Income up 43.4% at Rs 857.18 crore (YoY)
Net profit up 22.74% at Rs 333.89 crore (YoY)
GNPA ratio at 5.14% vs 5.48% (QoQ)
NNPA ratio at 1.86% vs 2.26% (QoQ)