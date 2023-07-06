Eicher Motors Loss Is Hero Moto And Bajaj Auto's Gain

Will the new entrants in India's middleweight motorcycle category challenge Eicher Motors Ltd.'s dominance? While it may be too early to say anything, the market appears to think so.

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson Inc., and Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles Ltd. have unveiled three new challengers to Royal Enfield motorbikes.

Triumph-Bajaj brought the Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X at an ex-showroom price starting at Rs 2.33 lakh. Harley-Hero Moto unveiled the X440 starting at Rs 2.29 lakh. The new entrants command more than 20% premium to Royal Enfield's Classic 350, which is priced at Rs 1.93 lakh.

Eicher Motors, the parent of Royal Enfield, has lost nearly Rs 11,100 crore in market capitalisation since the close on June 3—when the X440 was launched. By comparison, Hero Moto and Bajaj Auto have together gained a little more than at nearly Rs 12,236 crore.