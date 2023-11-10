EClerx Services Shares Jump 7% After Q2 Profit, Revenue Beat Estimates
The company's Q2 net profit rose 27.6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 136 crore, beating Bloomberg estimate of Rs 117.8 crore.
Shares of eClerx Services Ltd. rose on Friday after its second-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts' estimates.
The company's net profit rose 27.6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 136 crore during the September quarter, according to an exchange filing. That compares with Bloomberg estimate of Rs 117.8 crore. Revenue was up 5.4% to Rs 722 crore.
eClerx Services Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 5.4% at Rs 722 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 705.5 crore).
Ebit up 25.6% at Rs 174 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 155.5 crore).
Ebit margin at 24.17% vs 20.28% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.04%).
Net profit up 27.6% at Rs 136 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 117.8 crore).
Shares of the company rose as much as 6.8%, the most since Oct.13, before paring gains to trade 4% higher at 11.29 a.m. This compares to a 0.1% fall in the Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 67% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 65.58.
Of the nine analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating, and one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 2.7%.