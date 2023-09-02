ECB’s Wunsch Says ‘Bit More’ Probably Needed On Rate Hikes

BQPrimeMarketsECB’s Wunsch Says ‘Bit More’ Probably Needed On Rate Hikes
The European Central Bank might need to raise interest rates further, said governing council member Pierre Wunsch.

02 Sep 2023, 4:39 PM IST
The European Central Bank (ECB) skyscraper headquarters building stands at dawn in Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. The ECB president and his colleagues will set policy on Thursday, with analysts predicting the Governing Council will reaffirm that bond purchases will end in December and interest rates could start rising after the summer of 2019. Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank might need to raise interest rates further before coming to a pause in its hiking cycle, said governing council member Pierre Wunsch.

“I’m inclined to say we maybe need to do a little bit more,” the hawkish Belgian central bank governor said Saturday, adding that the “idea that we’ll have to come to a pause at a certain point can’t be excluded.”

It’s too soon to talk about a real stop, Wunsch said on Belgian public radio, pointing to “very persistent” inflation. 

While price pressures are decreasing, Wunsch said he doesn’t expect inflation to hit the ECB’s target of 2% before 2025.

