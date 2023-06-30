Easy Trip Planners Shares Drop Most In 14 Weeks After Large Trade
About 136.1 million shares of the company changed hands on NSE, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Shares of Easy Trip Planners Ltd. dropped the most in 14 weeks on Friday, after 7.8% of its equity traded in 40 large trades.
About 136.1 million shares changed hands on NSE, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The buyers and sellers were not immediately known.
Shares of Easy Trip Palnners Ltd. fell as much as 4.8% intraday, before paring losses to trade 2.38% lower as of 10:54 a.m. This compares to a 0.64% advance in the Nifty 50. The stock fell the most since March 24.
Total traded volume stood at 37.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 25, implying that the stock may be oversold.
Out of the three analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' and one suggests a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 27.1%