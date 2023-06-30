Easy Trip Planners Shares Drop Most In 14 Weeks After Large Trade

Shares of Easy Trip Palnners Ltd. fell as much as 4.8% intraday, before paring losses to trade 2.38% lower as of 10:54 a.m. This compares to a 0.64% advance in the Nifty 50. The stock fell the most since March 24.

Total traded volume stood at 37.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 25, implying that the stock may be oversold.

Out of the three analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' and one suggests a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 27.1%