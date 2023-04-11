Easing Oil, Energy Prices Offer Salve To Consumers Hurt By Inflation

In Asia, developing economies are set for faster growth and moderating inflation this year and next, the Asian Development Bank said in a report last week. Excluding China, the ADB forecast inflation of 6.2% this year and 4.5% in 2024, down from 6.7% in 2022. Developed economies are also seeing similar trends, with South Korean and Japanese inflation slowing. Inflation in Europe is similarly easing, even with Russia’s war in Ukraine now well into its second year.