Earnings Estimates: TCS, Anand Rathi Results Today

The first major company to declare its financial results for the quarter ended March will be Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Along with it, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. and National Standard (India) Ltd. will announce their earnings for the last quarter of fiscal 2023 on Wednesday.

The quarterly earnings for TCS will be seen in the light of a global banking crisis and a possible recession in U.S. and Europe. The BFSI segment has been one of the major revenue earners for Indian IT bellwethers, whereas the western markets make up a lion's share of their business.