Earning Estimates: ICICI Lombard, ICICI Prudential, Bank Of India, Tata Metailks Results Today

As earnings season progresses several companies will announced theur financial results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022. Among these companies are ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Bank of India, Mastek, Metro Brands, Eris Lifesciences, Newgen Software Technologies,

Shalby, Delta Corp, Gulshan Polyols, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Network18, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Metaliks, TV18 Broadcast will also announced their earnings today.

As per Bloomberg estimates, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company is expected to report revenue of Rs 17,292.40 crore and a net profit of Rs 283.60 crore.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company is estimated to clock a revenue of Rs 4,378.80 crore and profit of Rs 448.60 crore.