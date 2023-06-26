Droneacharya Aerial Shares Surge Over 8% As Export Policy On Drones Eases

BQPrimeMarketsDroneacharya Aerial Shares Surge Over 8% As Export Policy On Drones Eases
The government liberalised the drone export policy for civilian use drones.

26 Jun 2023, 12:38 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>This action removes limitations that the country's drone sector previously faced. (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Shares of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. rose on Monday as the policy for the export of drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles falling under the category of civilian use, was liberalised by the government late on Friday.

Drones that were previously prohibited from exports under the Special Chemicals, Organisms, Material Equipment, and Technology list will now be authorised to be sold internationally, according to a government notification. The SCOMET list deals with things that are covered by international non-proliferation agreements and are subject to specific rules since they may have both military and civilian purposes.

According to the amended policy, civilian drones and UAVs with a range of 25 km or less and a payload of no more than 25 kilograms, excluding their software and technology, have now been added to the General Authorization for Export of Drones list.

This action removes limitations that the country's drone sector previously faced.

Shares of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations surged 8.11% intraday, before paring gains to trade 3.62% higher as of 11:28 a.m. This compares with a 0.01% fall in the BSE Sensex. The stock rose the most in a week.

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 4.4 times the 30 day average volume. The stock’s relative strength index stands at 71.79, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

