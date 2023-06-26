Droneacharya Aerial Shares Surge Over 8% As Export Policy On Drones Eases

Shares of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. rose on Monday as the policy for the export of drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles falling under the category of civilian use, was liberalised by the government late on Friday.

Drones that were previously prohibited from exports under the Special Chemicals, Organisms, Material Equipment, and Technology list will now be authorised to be sold internationally, according to a government notification. The SCOMET list deals with things that are covered by international non-proliferation agreements and are subject to specific rules since they may have both military and civilian purposes.

According to the amended policy, civilian drones and UAVs with a range of 25 km or less and a payload of no more than 25 kilograms, excluding their software and technology, have now been added to the General Authorization for Export of Drones list.

This action removes limitations that the country's drone sector previously faced.