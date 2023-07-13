DreamFolks Shares Gain Nearly 10% On Signing Deal To Expand Its Lounge Network
DreamFolks and Plaza Premium will expand their global lounge network and enhance the travel experience for Indian passengers.
Shares of DreamFolks Services Ltd. surged nearly 10%, the most in seven weeks, on Thursday after it signed a contract to expand its global lounge network.
India's largest airport services aggregator will collaborate with Plaza Premium Group to expand their global lounge network and enhance the travel experience for Indian passengers, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
The collaboration will include over 340 premium lounges in DreamFolks' Global Lounge Network, offering access to lounges in several international airports for outbound Indian travellers.
Shares of DreamFolks rose as much as 9.88%, before trading 4.91% higher at 11:15 a.m., compared to a 0.93% rise in the NSE Nifty 50.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.3 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 76, implying that the stock may be overbought.
All three analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 0.4%.