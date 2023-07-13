DreamFolks Shares Gain Nearly 10% On Signing Deal To Expand Its Lounge Network

Shares of DreamFolks Services Ltd. surged nearly 10%, the most in seven weeks, on Thursday after it signed a contract to expand its global lounge network.

India's largest airport services aggregator will collaborate with Plaza Premium Group to expand their global lounge network and enhance the travel experience for Indian passengers, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The collaboration will include over 340 premium lounges in DreamFolks' Global Lounge Network, offering access to lounges in several international airports for outbound Indian travellers.