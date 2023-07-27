Dr. Reddy's Q1 Review: Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates On Growth Outlook
The drugmaker's net profit rose 18% year-on-year to Rs 1,405 crore in the June quarter.
Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. rose on Thursday as analysts raised earnings estimates after the drugmaker's first-quarter results surpassed estimates.
Brokerages, however, are divided on the stock's potential upside.
Dr Reddy's net profit rose 18% year-on-year to Rs 1,405 crore in the June quarter, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 1,008-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Q1 FY24 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 29% to Rs 6,758 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,343 crore).
Ebitda was up 119% to Rs 2,063 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,620 crore).
Margin was at 30.5% versus 18% (Bloomberg estimate: 25.5%).
Shares of Dr. Reddy's were trading 1.07% higher at Rs 5,535 apiece at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday compared to an almost unchanged Sensex.
Of the 41 analysts tracking the company, 18 maintain a buy rating on the stock, 11 recommend hold and 12 suggest sell, according to Bloomberg data The average of the 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 4.7%.
Here's what brokerages made of Dr. Reddy's Q1 results:
Jefferies
Maintains buy with a target price of Rs 6,330 apiece, revised from Rs 5,600 earlier, implying an upside of 17%.
Profit-after-tax beat driven by better-than-expected growth in the US and Russia.
Strong performance in the US driven by gRevlimid and new launches.
US sales are expected to sustain at current levels in the coming quarter, but gRevlimid contribution may vary between quarters.
Portfolio of biosimilar products will start meaningful contributions from 2027.
Around 20% of the current research-and-development spend is towards biosimilars.
All the key plants for the US are compliant with the FDA standards.
Healthy cash-flow generation, targeting mergers and acquisitions in emerging markets, specifically India.
Expects good growth in Russia after a soft FY23.
Innovative products in India, share gains in prescription market and recent entry into trade generics should boost India growth.
Strong outlook for the US in the near term and steady growth in base business.
Increases earning-per-share estimate FY24–26 by 9–11%.
Motilal Oswal
Maintains neutral with a target price of Rs 5,240, implying a downside of 4%.
Company expects gross margin to be 56–59% for FY24.
Excluding g-Revlimid, US sales witnessed robust growth.
This was driven by market-share gain in key products, reduced price erosion and volume-based growth.
Raised EPS estimate by 15%/9% for FY24/FY25 factoring:
a) improving outlook for North America/China business
b) increased pace of launches in emerging markets and
c) better growth prospects in the domestic-formulation segment.
Expect 10% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY23–25.
This would be led by 15% sales CAGR in North America, 10% sales CAGR in the DF/Europe segment and consistent profitability across the company's operations.
The current valuation adequately factors the upside potential in earnings, hence neutral.
Systematix
Retains hold with a target price of Rs 5,311, implying a downside of 3%.
Revenue and earnings performance significantly above expectations, led by a sharp increase (26%) in North America sales sequentially.
GRevlimid remains the key contributor for the US business (about 30% of US sales) and about 50% to the reported net earnings.
Other business segments, except PSAI, also posted healthy growth during the quarter.
Revised earnings estimate considering the renewed intensity seen in gRevlimid.
But lowered price target multiple to 17 times to account for the high product concentration risk.
The key upside risks to forecasts are stronger-than-expected ramp-up in China and high-value limited-competition complex generic approvals in the US.