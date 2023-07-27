Dr. Reddy's Q1 Review: Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates On Growth Outlook

Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. rose on Thursday as analysts raised earnings estimates after the drugmaker's first-quarter results surpassed estimates.

Brokerages, however, are divided on the stock's potential upside.

Dr Reddy's net profit rose 18% year-on-year to Rs 1,405 crore in the June quarter, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 1,008-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.