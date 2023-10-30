Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Q2 Review: Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates After Profit Beats Forecasts

Analysts raised the earnings estimates of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. for the current and the next fiscals citing growth prospects in North American and the European market.

The drugmaker's net profit rose 33% year-on-year to Rs 1,482 crore in the July–September period, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 1,281 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Sequentially, the profit rose 5%.