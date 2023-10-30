Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Q2 Review: Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates After Profit Beats Forecasts
The drugmaker's profit increased 33% to Rs 1,482 crore in July–September, surpassing Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1,281 crore.
Analysts raised the earnings estimates of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. for the current and the next fiscals citing growth prospects in North American and the European market.
The drugmaker's net profit rose 33% year-on-year to Rs 1,482 crore in the July–September period, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 1,281 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Sequentially, the profit rose 5%.
Dr Reddy's Q2 FY24 Earnings Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 9% to Rs 6,903 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,844 crore).
Ebitda up 6% to Rs 2,014 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,915 crore).
Ebitda margin at 29.2% versus 30% (Bloomberg estimate: 28%)
Brokerages' Views On Dr Reddy's Q2 Results
Motilal Oswal
Maintains 'neutral', with a target price of Rs 5,400.
The company delivered a better-than-expected second quarter, driven by higher North American and European sales and improved profitability.
However, this was offset to some extent by the subdued performance in emerging markets, pharmaceutical services and active ingredient segments.
Superior product mix benefits are offset by higher selling, general and administrative expenses.
In China, the company expects to launch 15–18 new products. Dr. Reddy's anticipates China to contribute meaningfully in fiscal 2025.
Dr. Reddy's is working on addressing the observations issued by the US FDA on its biologics facility.
Raise earnings estimates by 6% and 4% for the current and next fiscal, respectively, factoring in better traction in existing products and sustained launch momentum in the NA market, as well as superior growth in the European market.
After a strong 31% earnings compound annual growth rate over fiscal 2021–23, expect earnings growth momentum to moderate to 12% CAGR over fiscal 2023–25 due to the high base on account of g-Revlimid and the gradual recovery in EM/PSAI sales.
However, it reiterates a 'neutral' rating on the current valuation after adequately factoring in the earnings upside.
Systematix
Rated 'hold' with the target price of Rs 5,631.
Revenue was in line with consensus but higher than expectations by 7%.
Net earnings were higher than expectation by 27% as the company benefitted from a one-off related to an income from settlement of product-related litigation (Rs 984 million) and the quarter also included large benefit from government grants (Rs 1,598 million)
Revised revenue and earnings forecast upwards for the current and the next fiscals, led by increase in revenue estimate for US and Europe.
Revised estimates translate to a CAGR of 7.6% for revenue, 16% for Ebitda and 18% for profit over fiscal 2023–25.
Key upside risks to forecasts being better-than-expected execution in China, surprises on inorganic front and larger-than-expected contribution from limited competition assets.
Key downside risk to forecast would be any potential adverse outcome of the recent antitrust litigation filed against generic pharma companies challenging gRevlimid settlement.
Shares of Dr Reddy's fell 3.55% during the day to Rs 5,205.55 apiece. The stock was trading 0.63% lower at Rs 5,363.20 apiece compared to 0.35% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 2:21 p.m.
Nineteen out the 40 analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, 10 recommend 'hold' and 11 suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 3.9%.