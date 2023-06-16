Domestic Steel Spreads To Improve By Next Quarter, Says Antique

Domestic steel spreads are expected to improve by July-September second quarter as the lagged effect of lower coking coal prices kicks in, according to Antique Stock Broking.

Domestic steel spread stayed resilient with a 3% growth year-on-year in the first quarter of FY24 till date despite softening realisations, according to the brokerage.

International coking coal prices have fallen by almost a third from the last quarter of FY23 to $229 per tonne. The improvement in spreads emerging from this drop in coal prices is expected to come in with a lag by the September quarter, once the high-cost coal inventory of steel producers is exhausted.

The second-quarter outlook for Indian steelmakers seems strong with improved spreads supporting profitability, said Antique's June 15 note.