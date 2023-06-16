BQPrimeMarketsDomestic Steel Spreads To Improve By Next Quarter, Says Antique
Domestic Steel Spreads To Improve By Next Quarter, Says Antique

Lower coking coal prices to improve domestic steel spreads once high-cost inventory is exhausted.

16 Jun 2023, 11:44 AM IST
BQPrime
A steel mill. (Photo: Unsplash)

Domestic steel spreads are expected to improve by July-September second quarter as the lagged effect of lower coking coal prices kicks in, according to Antique Stock Broking.

Domestic steel spread stayed resilient with a 3% growth year-on-year in the first quarter of FY24 till date despite softening realisations, according to the brokerage.

International coking coal prices have fallen by almost a third from the last quarter of FY23 to $229 per tonne. The improvement in spreads emerging from this drop in coal prices is expected to come in with a lag by the September quarter, once the high-cost coal inventory of steel producers is exhausted. 

The second-quarter outlook for Indian steelmakers seems strong with improved spreads supporting profitability, said Antique's June 15 note.

  • Maintains a ‘Buy’ rating on Tata Steel Ltd. and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., with a target price of Rs 133 (16.9% upside) and Rs 677 (26% upside), respectively.

  • Recommends a ‘Hold’ rating on JSW Steel and SAIL with a target price of Rs 656 (14.8% downside) and Rs 92 (8.5% upside) respectively. 

Domestic steel demand grew 8% year-on-year in April and May to 20.3 million tonnes. The brokerage expects the momentum to sustain with estimated growth of 6-7% by the September quarter with “a higher outlay on infrastructure and impetus by the government”.

The recent cut in Chinese short-term and medium term rates and a plausible stimulus package to revive its struggling real estate sector may increase demand. This, coupled with Chinese media reports of a flat steel output, may boost Indian steel exports, the brokerage said.

Domestic Steel Prices (Change Over Q4FY23)

  • Hot-rolled coil (HRC) spot down 6% to Rs 55,600

  • Rebar prices down 10% at Rs 54,400

  • HRC prices at 5% premium to Chinese import parity prices

The higher price of HRC over rebars favors Tata Steel and JSW Steel as they have a larger proportion of their product mix in flat steel, the brokerage said.

