Domestic Steel Spreads To Improve By Next Quarter, Says Antique
Lower coking coal prices to improve domestic steel spreads once high-cost inventory is exhausted.
Domestic steel spreads are expected to improve by July-September second quarter as the lagged effect of lower coking coal prices kicks in, according to Antique Stock Broking.
Domestic steel spread stayed resilient with a 3% growth year-on-year in the first quarter of FY24 till date despite softening realisations, according to the brokerage.
International coking coal prices have fallen by almost a third from the last quarter of FY23 to $229 per tonne. The improvement in spreads emerging from this drop in coal prices is expected to come in with a lag by the September quarter, once the high-cost coal inventory of steel producers is exhausted.
The second-quarter outlook for Indian steelmakers seems strong with improved spreads supporting profitability, said Antique's June 15 note.
Maintains a ‘Buy’ rating on Tata Steel Ltd. and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., with a target price of Rs 133 (16.9% upside) and Rs 677 (26% upside), respectively.
Recommends a ‘Hold’ rating on JSW Steel and SAIL with a target price of Rs 656 (14.8% downside) and Rs 92 (8.5% upside) respectively.
Domestic steel demand grew 8% year-on-year in April and May to 20.3 million tonnes. The brokerage expects the momentum to sustain with estimated growth of 6-7% by the September quarter with “a higher outlay on infrastructure and impetus by the government”.
The recent cut in Chinese short-term and medium term rates and a plausible stimulus package to revive its struggling real estate sector may increase demand. This, coupled with Chinese media reports of a flat steel output, may boost Indian steel exports, the brokerage said.
Domestic Steel Prices (Change Over Q4FY23)
Hot-rolled coil (HRC) spot down 6% to Rs 55,600
Rebar prices down 10% at Rs 54,400
HRC prices at 5% premium to Chinese import parity prices
The higher price of HRC over rebars favors Tata Steel and JSW Steel as they have a larger proportion of their product mix in flat steel, the brokerage said.