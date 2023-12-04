Domestic Gold Jumps To New Record As Global Prices Surge

Domestic gold jumped to its highest level on Monday on the MCX amid rising expectations of a rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve in March.

The February futures contract for the metal rose for the second consecutive session to as high as Rs 64,063 on Monday, according to MCX data.

"Initially, gold prices got a push from the geopolitical conflict," Ravindra Rao, head of commodity research at Kotak Securities, said. "Geopolitical tensions have not gone away, but a Fed pivot is playing out despite the officials giving out mixed statements. The market works on sentiment."

International prices rose as much as 3% to $2,152.30 per troy ounce. Since October, the yellow metal has gained 12.8%, according to Bloomberg, on fears of a hard landing in the U.S. Data from the CME FedWatch tool shows an over 50% probability of a rate cut in March and nearly 100% in the May despite Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying that "it would be premature to conclude" when the policy might ease.

According to Rao, if the global prices do sustain above $2,090, $2,200 per troy ounce is on the cards, according to Rao. "We're witnessing a clear inverse head and shoulders pattern developing."