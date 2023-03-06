Shares Post Small Gains As Traders Mull Fed, China: Markets Wrap
Track the global equity, currency & commodity markets here.
(Bloomberg) -- The dollar steadied and stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Monday as investors weighed the diminishing prospect of any significant stimulus from China against positive signs from the US.
Shares fluctuated in Hong Kong and mainland China, reflecting in part caution over risk taking after China’s lower-than-expected economic growth target. US futures were steady.
Other key benchmarks in the region rose, including those in Japan, South Korea and Australia, following the upbeat lead from Wall Street on Friday. US stocks ended the week on a high note, driven by speculation that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates beyond peak levels already priced in.
Government bond yields declined in Australia and New Zealand, tracking moves in Treasuries on Friday, when the rate on 10-year US debt closed back below the closely watched 4% level. Treasuries were little changed Monday in Asia.
Investors will continue to watch moves in Chinese equities closely for for indications on the resilience of the recent upward momentum seen in the nation and more broadly across Asia. A gauge of Asia’s equities rallied 1.5% last week after a near 6% slump in February.
A rally in the S&P 500 Friday helped snap a three-week losing streak while the Nasdaq 100 scored its best day since early February. Sentiment remained upbeat despite a report showing resilience in the service sector, as some investors wagered the impact of the Fed’s hikes on the economy would be delayed. A measure of prices paid by service providers showed costs rising at a slower pace, which was cheered by traders.
“Rates are going to be higher for longer so we don’t think the strength you’re seeing in the equity market is going to be sustainable in the back half of the year,” Nadia Lovell, UBS Global Wealth Management senior US equity strategist, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “We do think you’re going to see a drag on the economy that has implications for corporate earnings.”
Elsewhere in markets on Monday, commodities from iron ore to copper fell after China set its cautious growth target of about 5%. Oil also fell amid the negative impact on sentiment from China’s growth forecast.
This week brings a slew of key economic data and events for investors to consider. In Asia, eyes remain on the National People’s Congress in Beijing for any further policy announcements and details that may set the tone for how market friendly — or harsh — regulation will be through 2023. Australia’s interest rate decision will be in focus Tuesday and on Friday comes the last Bank of Japan policy decision under the current governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
Globally, traders will be watching the US non-farm payrolls report for clues on whether the economy can handle more rate hikes. Data last week showed continued labor-market resilience in the US, supporting the case for the Fed to stick to its tightening policy, a theme that had pushed almost every major asset into the red in February. Investors will also be glued to their screens when Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks before Senate and House committees this week.
Key events this week:
- US factory orders, durable goods, Monday
- US wholesale inventories, consumer credit, Tuesday
- Fed Powell’s semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Senate Banking Committee, Tuesday
- Australia rate decision, Tuesday
- Euro area GDP, Wednesday
- US MBA mortgage applications, ADP employment change, trade balance, JOLTS job openings, Wednesday
- Fed Chair Powell’s semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the House Financial Services Committee, Wednesday
- Canada rate decision, Wednesday
- EIA crude oil inventories, Wednesday
- China CPI, PPI, Thursday
- US Challenger job cuts, initial jobless claims, household change in net worth, Thursday
- Bank of Japan policy rate decision, Friday
- US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate, monthly budget statement, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:30 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 1.6% on Friday
- Nasdaq 100 futures were little chanhed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2% on Friday
- Japan’s Topix index rose 0.9%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.6%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell fluctuated
- The Shanghai Composite fluctuated
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0629
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 135.75 per dollar
- The offshore yuan fell 0.3% to 6.9154 per dollar
- The Australian dollar fell 0.3% to $0.6747
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $22,457.5
- Ether fell 0.3% to $1,567
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.95%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined 12 basis points to 3.78%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $79.22 a barrel
- Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,852.22 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.