Dollar Erases Loss For Year As Bets On Bigger US Rate Hikes Grow
The dollar advanced against all major peers Friday, with a gauge of the currency wiping out its losses for the year, on growing bets for more Federal Reserve rate hikes.
(Bloomberg) -- The dollar advanced against all major peers Friday, with a gauge of the currency wiping out its losses for the year, on growing bets for more Federal Reserve rate hikes.
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed as much as 0.6% on Friday, poised for a third weekly gain. Real money has bought the dollar this week in size, mainly against the euro and the yen, according to Europe-based traders familiar with the transactions who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.
On Thursday, two of the Fed’s most hawkish policymakers signaled they may favor returning to bigger rate hikes in the future to vanquish inflation. Data showed producer prices rebounded in January by more than expected, underscoring persistent inflationary pressures which are increasing expectations of peak Fed rates.
“Talk of a 50bp rate rise by FOMC hawks James Bullard and Loretta Mester is pushing UST short-end yields higher and taking the dollar along for the ride,” said David Forrester, senior FX strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Singapore. “Strong US cyclical and inflation data have investors finally coming around to the idea the Fed is correct and that rates will have to go significantly higher in order to tame inflation.”
The New Zealand and the Swedish krona led declines among Group-of-10 currencies on Friday, while the euro traded at its lowest level against the dollar in more than a month.
The dollar’s gains are giving traders a wake up call on a widely-held bearish view on the world’s reserve currency, according to Viraj Patel, strategist at Vanda Research in London. Investors had placed too much emphasis on a dovish Fed pivot and global growth outperforming the U.S. — bets that may have been premature. This trade had driven the dollar’s 2023 decline beyond 2.5% at one point.
“In recent weeks, we’ve had a reality check that the Fed might not be much more dovish than other central banks this year,” he said. “We’re getting to dollar levels that are a fair reflection of where the US macro outlook is.”
--With assistance from and .
(Adds market colour in third paragraph, adds G-10 details in fifth.)
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.