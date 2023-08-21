Asia Stocks Mixed As Investors Await China Data: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Most stocks in Asia traded mixed as investors await key data on Chinese loan rates for signs of further measures to support an ailing economy.
Shares opened higher in Japan and South Korea, but edged slightly lower in Australia. Contracts for US equities were marginally higher.
US stocks gained some ground in the final minutes of Friday’s session in moves likely exacerbated by the monthly options expiration, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the S&P 500 ending nearly even and the Nasdaq 100 inching down. MSCI Inc.’s global equities benchmark notched its biggest weekly loss since the March meltdown of Silicon Valley Bank.
A gauge of dollar strength edged lower, following small losses Thursday and Friday that trimmed its five weeks of gains. Treasuries were little changed in early trading hours in Asia after the 10-year yield pulled back Friday from levels approaching the highest since 2007.
In China later Monday, one-year and five-year prime loan rates are projected to be cut by 15-basis-points. Meanwhile, the central bank and financial regulators met with bank executives and told lenders again to boost loans, adding to signs of heightened concern about the economic outlook.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowers its full-year earnings-per-share growth estimate for MSCI China to 11% from 14% on renewed property contagion concerns. It also reduces its 12-month index target from 70 to 67, implying 13% returns over the next 12 months.
“Until more forceful policy responses are made available to backstop the contagion risk, we believe Chinese stocks will settle in a lower trading range than we previously envisaged,” Goldman equity strategists, including Kinger Lau and Timothy Moe, wrote in a note.
While concerns of an imminent recession are fading, wary investors are instead facing entrenched inflation and the prospect of more policy tightening ahead of the annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, event on Thursday and Friday, which features speakers including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his European counterpart President Christine Lagarde.
Powell is expected to strike “a more balanced tone in Wyoming, hinting at the tightening cycle’s end while underscoring the need to hold rates higher for longer,” according to Anna Wong at Bloomberg Economics.
In another sign of nervousness, the Cboe Volatility Index climbed above 18 intraday on Friday, touching the highest level since May. Bank of America Corp.’s Michael Hartnett warned that stocks may drop another 4%, given China’s economic turmoil and the jump in bond yields.
American megacap tech stocks recorded their third straight weekly drop last week, the longest such streak this year, as fears of higher global interest rates weigh on sentiment while bonds bounce off multiyear lows.
Key events this week:
- China loan prime rates, Monday
- US existing home sales, Tuesday
- Chicago Fed’s Austan Goolsbee speaks, Tuesday
- Eurozone S&P Global Services & Manufacturing PMI, consumer confidence, Wednesday
- UK S&P Global / CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI, Wednesday
- US new home sales, S&P Global Manufacturing PM, Wednesday
- US initial jobless claims, durable goods, Thursday
- Kansas City Fed’s annual economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole begins, Thursday
- Japan Tokyo CPI, Friday
- US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde to address Jackson Hole conference, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:12 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 was little changed Friday
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1%
- Japan’s Topix index rose 0.3%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was little changed
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures fell 0.6%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0882
- The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 145.20 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3077 per dollar
- The Australian dollar rose 0.2% to $0.6417
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $26,139.97
- Ether fell 0.5% to $1,680.3
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.25%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.22%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed
- Spot gold was little changed
