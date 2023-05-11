US Futures, China Stocks Rise as Inflation Eases: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- US equity futures and Chinese stocks advanced on Thursday as inflation data from the two economies spurred hopes monetary easing. The dollar held losses following a drop in Treasury yields.
Contracts for the S&P 500 were about 0.2% higher after the benchmark rose 0.4% Wednesday. Nasdaq 100 futures also rose following a 1.1% rally in the tech-heavy benchmark — which closed at the highest level since August — after headline US inflation softened.
Indexes of Hong Kong and mainland China shares climbed as inflation and factory-gate price data came in lower than expected. The declines keep the window open for monetary easing from the People’s Bank of China.
The broader picture for Asian equities was mixed, with Australian and Japanese shares were slightly lower in range-bound trading while South Korea’s benchmark rose.
A gauge of dollar strength was marginally lower after falling on Wednesday while the yen extended gains from Wednesday to the strongest in about a week.
Australian and New Zealand bond yields fell. Treasuries were flat after the policy-sensitive two-year Treasury yield fell 11 basis points Wednesday after headline US inflation eased to 4.9% in April. That was the first reading below 5% in two years and below consensus expectations. Core inflation remained at 5.5%.
“We need more CPI prints to clarify that inflation is definitely declining,” said Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy at TD Securities. “Markets may be too optimistic and put too much weight on the weakness in some series that are inherently volatile, such as hotels.”
Elsewhere in the region, Adani Enterprises, billionaire Gautam Adani’s flagship, will hold a board meeting later this week to consider selling stock, the company said in a statement. The company’s shares have halved this year in a decline driven by accusations of fraud from short seller Hindenburg Research.
Meanwhile, an illiquid corner of swaps insuring Credit Suisse Group AG debt has surged back to life. They’ve had their biggest jump this week since UBS Group AG agreed to buy Credit Suisse in March, as funds including FourSixThree Capital and Diameter Capital Partners pile in, according to people familiar with the matter.
In after-hours trading in the US, Walt Disney Inc. shares slid almost 5% on faster-than-expected streaming losses. Shares in Alphabet Inc. extended an advance in post-market trading after the company unveiled AI tools to boost its search engine.
President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans have made little tangible progress toward averting a first-ever US default. The cost of insuring America’s debt against default now eclipses that of some emerging markets and even junk-rated nations. The president and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plan to hold another meeting on Friday.
Oil rose after falling for the first time this week following US government data that showed a buildup in crude inventories. Gold made a small gain and Bitcoin remained below $28,000.
Key events this week:
- UK BOE rate decision, industrial production, GDP, Thursday
- US PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Group of Seven finance minister and central bank governors meet in Japan, Thursday
- US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
- Fed Governor Philip Jefferson and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard participate in panel discussion on monetary policy at Stanford University, Friday.
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 10:48 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.4%
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1%
- Japan’s Topix fell 0.3%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2%
- The Shanghai Composite rose 0.1%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0988
- The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 134.04 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9427 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6782
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 1.2% to $27,543.38
- Ether fell 1.4% to $1,833.18
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.43%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 3.41%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $72.74 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,034.10 an ounce
