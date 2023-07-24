Dodla Dairy Q1 Profit Jumps Driving Shares To Record High
The dairy-product firm's net profit rose 40.6% year-on-year to Rs 350 crore in the quarter ended June
Shares of Dodla Dairy Ltd. hit an all-time high on Monday after its net profit and revenue jumped in the first quarter.
The dairy-product firm's net profit rose 40.6% year-on-year to Rs 350 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
Revenue increased 14.8% year-on-year to Rs 823.4 crore—the first time that its quarterly revenue surpassed the Rs 800 crore mark. The profit-after-tax margin was up at 4.2% versus 3.5% in the year-ago period.
Sales of value-added products and fat products surged by 12.9% to Rs 258.6 crore on the back of an extended summer season coupled with a diversified product portfolio.
Shares of Dodla Dairy rose as much as 17.05% intra-day to hit a record high of Rs 898.90 apiece. The stock is trading 13.47% higher at Rs 871.40 apiece, compared to a 0.2% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 11.48 am.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 8.8 times the 30-day average. The stock's relative strength index stands at 94, indicating that it may be overbought.
Both analysts tracking the company recommend a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 24.3%.