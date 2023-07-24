Dodla Dairy Q1 Profit Jumps Driving Shares To Record High

Shares of Dodla Dairy Ltd. hit an all-time high on Monday after its net profit and revenue jumped in the first quarter.

The dairy-product firm's net profit rose 40.6% year-on-year to Rs 350 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Revenue increased 14.8% year-on-year to Rs 823.4 crore—the first time that its quarterly revenue surpassed the Rs 800 crore mark. The profit-after-tax margin was up at 4.2% versus 3.5% in the year-ago period.

Sales of value-added products and fat products surged by 12.9% to Rs 258.6 crore on the back of an extended summer season coupled with a diversified product portfolio.