Do Indian Equities Warrant An Overweight? Not Quite Yet, Says CLSA

India underperformed the Asia-Pacific regional equities, excluding Japan, from the end of last October till March by 25%, mainly due to China’s outperformance after the scrapping of its zero-Covid policy, CLSA has said.

But in the second quarter of calendar year 2023, the Indian equities have regained some ground and outperformed the region by 12%, the brokerage firm said in a note on Tuesday. That, however, is not enough to warrant an 'overweight' status, it said.

CLSA remains cautious on India for now, given the exceedingly rich valuations and margin erosion depleting India's relative profitability. The other reasons are consensus earnings-per-share growth expectations remaining too optimistic versus the delivered track record and the RBI likely lagging emerging markets central banks in the timing and scale of policy-easing. "Our econometric model signalling the market is 14% overbought," it said.