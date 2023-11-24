DMart Is Morgan Stanley's Most Preferred Online Grocer

DMart is a preferred choice among online grocers for Morgan Stanley even as the retailer is not the go-to e-commerce platform and also does not offer instant delivery.

The total addressable market for the supermarket chain, operated by Avenue Supermarts Ltd., is sufficient for online, offline, and quick delivery to co-exist, Morgan Stanley said in its Nov. 23 report. The brokerage also cited DMart's profitability as one of the factors for its positive outlook.

A recent survey by Morgan Stanley indicates a rising preference towards online grocery shopping. While the grocer's e-commerce platform, DMart Ready, was not top choice among survey respondents, its retention rate is very close to that of Amazon Fresh, according to the brokerage.

DMart is Morgan Stanley's top pick among peers, with a price target of Rs 4,471 apiece for Avenue Supermarts Ltd., indicating an upside of 16.6%.