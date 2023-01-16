DMart Drops To Lowest In Six Months After Q3 Profit Misses Estimates

Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd., the parent of the DMart chain of stores, fell the most in over eight months after the company's third-quarter revenue missed estimates.

The Radhakishan Damani-led firm reported a revenue of Rs 11,569 crore in the December quarter, up 25% over the same period last year, against a consensus estimate of Rs 11,632.1 crore made by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Sequentially, it rose 9% from Rs 10,638.33 crore.