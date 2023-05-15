DLF Q4 Results Review: Shares Hit 52-Week High As Analysts Hike Target Price On High Profit

Shares of DLF Ltd. hit a 52-week high on Monday after the company reported a jump in its fourth-quarter profit, prompting analysts to increase their target price for the stock.

The uptick in housing demand bodes well for DLF, and the company's launches and pre-sales trajectory, along with collections, would be key stock indicators, according to analysts.

The real estate developer reported a 40.5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 570 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, as compared with Rs 405 crore over the same quarter last year, it said in an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 565.4 crore for the three-month period.