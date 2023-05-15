DLF Q4 Results Review: Shares Hit 52-Week High As Analysts Hike Target Price On High Profit
DLF's fourth-quarter consolidated bet profit rose 40.5% year-on-year, versus Rs 565.4 crore consensus estimates.
Shares of DLF Ltd. hit a 52-week high on Monday after the company reported a jump in its fourth-quarter profit, prompting analysts to increase their target price for the stock.
The uptick in housing demand bodes well for DLF, and the company's launches and pre-sales trajectory, along with collections, would be key stock indicators, according to analysts.
The real estate developer reported a 40.5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 570 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, as compared with Rs 405 crore over the same quarter last year, it said in an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 565.4 crore for the three-month period.
DLF Q4 FY23 Highlights (YoY)
Net profit is up 40.7% to Rs 570 crore as compared with Rs 405 crore.
Revenue from operations fell nearly 6% to Rs 1,456 crore versus Rs 1,547 crore.
Ebitda rose 8% to Rs 398 crore as against Rs 367.5 crore.
Ebitda margin expanded to 27.3% versus 23.7%.
For FY24, the company plans to launch 11 million square feet of projects with a sales potential of about Rs 19,700 crore. The bulk of the projects to be launched this fiscal would be in the housing segment in Delhi-NCR and Chennai. The management is targeting FY24 bookings of around Rs 12,000 crore.
DLF also expects to grow its residential collection by 20–25% in FY24 with free cash earmarked for growth, dividend payouts, and debt reduction.
Shares of DLF rose over 2% to hit a 52-week high of Rs 446 a piece on the BSE in Monday's early trading session, as compared to a 0.27% rise in the benchmark Sensex.
Of 21 analysts tracking the stock, 18 maintained 'buy,' two analysts suggested 'hold,' and one recommended 'sell,' according to Bloomberg. The return potential implies an upside of 4.8% over the next 12 months.
Here is what analysts make of DLF's Q4 performance:
HDFC Securities
Strong presales momentum is supported by price hikes, robust launch plans, and an expected increase in office occupancy levels.
Maintains 'buy' rating on DLF shares with an increased target price of Rs 504 apiece.
Nuvama Research
The uptick in housing demand bodes well for DLF.
Believes DLF’s launches and pre-sales trajectory, along with collections, would be a key stock catalyst.
Maintains ‘Buy’ on the realty stock with a revised target price of Rs 550 per share from Rs 513 earlier.
Motilal Oswal
Pre-sales run-rate to be sustained due to a healthy launch pipeline
Record bookings in FY23; company likely to surpass FY24 guidance too
Revises the target price to Rs 440 from Rs 415 earlier.