Dixon To Benefit From Restrictions Put On Laptop Import, Says Jefferies

In August 2020, the government restricted imports of LED televisions in India as they met 30% of industry demand. Dixon had the largest domestic capacity for manufacturing LED TVs and benefited from this step, Jefferies said.

The government launched the Performance Linked Incentive Scheme 2.0 for IT hardware in May, 2023. Under this scheme, incentives will be given for six years. Dixon's management has said that it is evaluating whether to participate in the scheme.

Dixon has been a recipient of the initial PLI in IT hardware (2021) and manufactures many of these items, the brokerage said.

Currently, the company's IT hardware business is less than 5% of its topline. The Q1 FY24 sales stood at Rs 86 crore, thanks to anchor customers of Acer. Jefferies expects sales to grow over 3 times over FY23-26 on a lower base.