Dixon Technologies Shares Hit 52-Week Low On Q3 Profit Miss

Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. dropped to a 52-week low after third-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.

The company's third-quarter net profit fell 12% to Rs 51.9 crore, missing analyst estimates of Rs 73.9 crore for the said quarter.

The company also cut its full-year revenue guidance, citing lower mobile revenue, said Saurabh Gupta, chief financial officer, during the investors' conference call after its earnings result.