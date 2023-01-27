Dixon Technologies Shares Hit 52-Week Low On Q3 Profit Miss
The company has cut its full-year revenue guidance, citing lower mobile revenue
Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. dropped to a 52-week low after third-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.
The company's third-quarter net profit fell 12% to Rs 51.9 crore, missing analyst estimates of Rs 73.9 crore for the said quarter.
The company also cut its full-year revenue guidance, citing lower mobile revenue, said Saurabh Gupta, chief financial officer, during the investors' conference call after its earnings result.
Broadly, we should end Q4 somewhere between Rs 3,000-3,500 crore of revenue, that should take us to Rs 12,400-12,700 crore of revenue in FY23, which is the broad guidance.Saurabh Gupta, CFO, Dixon Technologies,
The company maintained the guidance for the next fiscal 2024 at Rs 19,000 crore.
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Extend Decline As Banks, Consumer Durables Drag
Dixon Technologies Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 22% at Rs 2,405 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,609.2 crore)
Ebitda up 10% at Rs 114 crore
Ebitda margin at 4.62% vs 3.4%
Net profit down 12% at Rs 51.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 73.9 crore)
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, Sterlite Tech, Godfrey Phillips Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Shares of the company fell 15.37% to Rs 2,847.55 apiece as of 10:55 a.m., while the benchmark BSE Sensex declined 1.15%. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 48.1 times its 30-day average.
Out of the 21 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and six suggest 'sell' the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 31.5%.