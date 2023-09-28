BQPrimeMarketsDixon Technologies Shares Hit 20-Month High After Noida Unit Inks Pact With Xiaomi
Dixon Technologies Shares Hit 20-Month High After Noida Unit Inks Pact With Xiaomi

Padget Electronics signed a pact with Xiaomi to manufacture smartphones and related products at its Noida facility.

28 Sep 2023, 10:19 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dixon Technologies. (Source: Company Website)&nbsp;</p></div>
Dixon Technologies. (Source: Company Website) 

Shares of Dixon Technologies Ltd. hit a 20-month high on Thursday after its unit, Padget Electronics Pvt., signed a pact with Xiaomi Corp. for manufacturing smartphones and related products at its Noida facility.

Shares of the company rose as much as 1.77%, the most since Jan. 18, 2022, before paring gains to trade 0.33% higher as of 9:57 a.m. This compares to a 0.15% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 35.7% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 66.6.

Of the 26 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating, nine recommend a 'hold,' and six suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 13.9%.

