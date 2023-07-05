Dixon Technologies Shares Fall After Jefferies Downgrades To 'Hold' Citing High Valuation

Shares of Dixon Technologies Ltd. fell the most in over five months on Wednesday after Jefferies downgraded the stock to a 'hold' rating citing a high valuation.

The brokerage expects limited upside for Dixon Technologies, as the stock experienced a 55% rally in the past two months, it said in a July 4 note.

However, the brokerage increased the price target to Rs 4,550 from Rs 4,350 previously. The new price target implies a potential upside of 4%.

Sharp price rally

The brokerage lowered its earnings-per-share estimates by 2–4% and expects a 47% compound annual growth rate in FY23–26.

The company's EPS CAGR is forecast to be higher than its peers, drawing benefits from five production-linked incentive schemes, with mobiles being the largest, according to Jefferies.

Dixon Technologies recently partnered with Xiaomi's Indian arm to make and export phones for the Chinese firm.

However, the brokerage said these benefits are already priced in after a sharp rally.