Dixon Technologies Q4 Results Review: Strong Growth Outlook For Next Few Years, Say Analysts

Shares of Dixon Technologies Ltd. surged the most in almost a year on Wednesday after its fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates, even as analysts expect the growth outlook to remain strong for the next few years.

The company's net profit went up 27.7% to Rs 80.6 crore, beating the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 70.7 crore. Its revenue rose 3.82% to Rs 3,065.5 crore, beating estimates of Rs 2,923.8 crore.

Dixon Technologies Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)