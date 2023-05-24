Dixon Technologies Q4 Results Review: Strong Growth Outlook For Next Few Years, Say Analysts
The company's net profit went up 27.7% to Rs 80.6 crore, beating the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 70.7 crore.
Shares of Dixon Technologies Ltd. surged the most in almost a year on Wednesday after its fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates, even as analysts expect the growth outlook to remain strong for the next few years.
The company's net profit went up 27.7% to Rs 80.6 crore, beating the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 70.7 crore. Its revenue rose 3.82% to Rs 3,065.5 crore, beating estimates of Rs 2,923.8 crore.
Dixon Technologies Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue up 3.82% to Rs 3,065.5 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,923.9 crore.)
Ebitda up 32.23% at Rs 156.3 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 136.4 crore.)
Ebitda margin was 5.1% versus 4%. (Bloomberg estimate: 4.7%).
Net profit up 27.7% to Rs 80.6 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 70.7 crore.)
The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share.
Brokerage Views
Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.
Retains 'hold', with a target price of Rs 3,403, implying a potential upside of 7.5%.
Margin improvement was supported by sales mix, operating leverage, and strategic price hikes.
Expects mobiles to be the largest product in the portfolio with the addition of new clients.
Believes slowdown in some key segments will hamper the overall growth of brands.
Mentions sales ramp-up to be the key monitorable and risk to be slowdown leading to less requirement by brands.
ICICI Securities Ltd.
Maintains a 'reduce' rating with a target price of Rs 3,000, implying a potential downside of 8.43%.
The brokerage estimates that weaker demand for white goods and durables is likely to affect revenue growth in the near term.
The addition of customers in the mobile and home appliances segments will be gradual in FY24–25, the brokerage said.
Notes that demand for durables is still lower than observed during Covid period, and sustained weaker demand may impact revenues.
Expects compound annual growth rate in revenue and PAT to be 31.7% and 42.1%, respectively.
Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt.
Maintains 'accumulate' with a target price of Rs 3,635, implying a potential upside of 11%.
Ebitda margin rose 110 basis points year-on-year, driven by changes in sales mix, operating leverage, cost optimisation and efficiency, and the continued implementation of strategic price hikes across the ODM portfolio.
The growth outlook for the next few years remains strong, the brokerage said.
Growth will be led by ramping up mobile phone PLI revenue booking, value and volume growth in LED TV business, international business opportunities in lighting, expansion into new verticals, and further diversification prospects through PLI schemes, the brokerage said.
Shares of Dixon Technologies surged 9.38% intraday, before paring gains to trade 6.9% higher to Rs 3,501.55 apiece, as of 12:13 p.m., compared to a flat NSE Nifty 50.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 13 times its monthly average, while the relative strength index was at 84, indicating the stock may be overbought.
Of the 22 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating, seven suggest a 'hold', and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data.
Currently, the stock is trading at its average 12-month consensus price target.