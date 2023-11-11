Diwali 'Muhurat Trading' 2023: Date, Timings, Significance And All You Need To Know

During Diwali, the NSE and BSE conduct the Muhurat trading session. The session comprises of:

Block Deal Session: In this initial phase, traders commit to buying or selling a security at a predetermined price, which must be reported to the stock exchange.

Pre-Open Session: Also known as the 'Call Auction,' this is when the stock exchange calculates the opening price based on supply and demand, a process that usually takes around eight minutes.

Main Trading Window: This is the core of the Muhurat trading, lasting for approximately one hour, where the bulk of transactions are executed.

Call Auction Session: During this part of the session, trades involving securities that are not frequently traded, known as the 'illiquid', based on the specific criteria outlined by the exchange.

Closing Session: In this stage, traders and investors are allowed to place orders at the market's closing price.