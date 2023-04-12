Divi's, Laurus Labs Stocks Jump Due To 'March Effect', Says IIFL Securities

Divi's Laboratories Ltd. and Laurus Labs Ltd. saw a surge in stock prices on Wednesday after export data for March showed strong signs of recovery.

Divi's saw its stock price rise as much as 9.95%, the highest gain in over 18 months. Laurus Labs also saw its stock jump as much as 8.7%, rising the most in over 17 months.

According to a report by IIFL Securities Ltd., the jump in numbers "looks like some sort of seasonality or March effect."

The report highlighted that Divi's export shipments in March jumped to $92 million versus the $55 million run rate over the past 11 months. Its March 2022 export shipments had also jumped to $81 million as against $50 million over the previous 11 months.

Laurus' export shipments—excluding Paxlovid—increased from a $25 million monthly run rate over the past 11 months to $50 million in March 2023, the report said.

"Laurus, too, had a similar 'March effect' bump-up last year when their base business export shipments jumped to $63 million in March 2022 versus a $30 million run-rate over the prior 11 months."