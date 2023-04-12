Divi's, Laurus Labs Stocks Jump Due To 'March Effect', Says IIFL Securities
The gains could be attributed to robust exports by these companies over the March quarter.
Divi's Laboratories Ltd. and Laurus Labs Ltd. saw a surge in stock prices on Wednesday after export data for March showed strong signs of recovery.
Divi's saw its stock price rise as much as 9.95%, the highest gain in over 18 months. Laurus Labs also saw its stock jump as much as 8.7%, rising the most in over 17 months.
According to a report by IIFL Securities Ltd., the jump in numbers "looks like some sort of seasonality or March effect."
The report highlighted that Divi's export shipments in March jumped to $92 million versus the $55 million run rate over the past 11 months. Its March 2022 export shipments had also jumped to $81 million as against $50 million over the previous 11 months.
Laurus' export shipments—excluding Paxlovid—increased from a $25 million monthly run rate over the past 11 months to $50 million in March 2023, the report said.
"Laurus, too, had a similar 'March effect' bump-up last year when their base business export shipments jumped to $63 million in March 2022 versus a $30 million run-rate over the prior 11 months."
Here are the key highlights from the report on major stocks:
Divi's Labs
For Divi, Sacubitril is the single product that has driven improvement in the fourth quarter exports.
It contributed shipments of $37 million versus nil in the third quarter.
"However, there will be alternate API suppliers as well for the product. So, Sacubitril shipments for Divi’s could be lumpy, and hence, the sustainability of the sales becomes a question mark, the report said.
Divi's base business exports increased quarter-on-quarter from $172 million to $199 million in the fourth quarter.
Overall, Divis' fourth-quarter export shipments are up 16% quarter-on-quarter and 6% year-on-year.
IIFL Securities expects the March quarter to likely be a beat, unless quarter-on-quarter margin normalisation to 29–30% versus 24% in the December quarter is lower than anticipated.
IIFL Securities maintains a 'reduce' rating on the stock.
Laurus Labs
Laurus Labs' base business export shipments, excluding Paxlovid, was largely flat quarter-on-quarter at $90 million versus $94 million in the third quarter.
Paxlovid contributed shipments of $47 million in the fourth quarter versus $3 million in the third quarter.
IIFL Securities has not rated the stock.
Gland Pharma
Gland Pharma Ltd.'s export shipments in the fourth quarter were $82 million versus $80 million in the third quarter, largely flat quarter-on-quarter and down 17% year-on-year.
The share of U.S. shipments has fallen to 59% from 68% in the December quarter.
IIFL Securities maintains a 'reduce' rating on the stock.
IPCA Labs
IPCA Laboratories Ltd.'s export shipments have increased 10% quarter-on-quarter from $75 million to $82 million.
IIFL Securities maintains an 'add' rating on IPCA.
JB Pharma
JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s export shipments have increased 7% quarter-on-quarter, from $37 million to $39 million.
The brokerage maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock.