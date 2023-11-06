Divi's Laboratories Q2 Results: Profit Falls 29%, Misses Estimates
The company's second-quarter net profit fell 29.4% year-on-year to Rs 348 crore, missing Bloomberg estimate of Rs 442 crore.
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.'s profit declined in the second quarter, led by higher expenses and missing analysts' estimates.
The company's net profit fell 29.4% year-on-year to Rs 348 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Monday. This compares with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 442 crore.
Total expenses for the company with respect to sales was 80%, as compared to 71% last year.
Divis Laboratories Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.9% at Rs 1,909 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,954 crore)
Ebitda down 28.7% at Rs 443 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 592 crore)
Margin at 23.2% vs 33.47% (Bloomberg estimate: 30.3%)
Net profit down 29.4% at Rs 348 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 442 crore)
Shares of Divi's Laboratories were trading 0.43% lower at Rs 3,336.70 apiece, compared with a 0.64% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.