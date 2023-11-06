Divi's Laboratories Q2 Results: Profit Falls 29%, Misses Estimates

Divi's Laboratories Ltd.'s profit declined in the second quarter, led by higher expenses and missing analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit fell 29.4% year-on-year to Rs 348 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Monday. This compares with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 442 crore.

Total expenses for the company with respect to sales was 80%, as compared to 71% last year.