Divi's Laboratories Q1 Review: What Brokerages Made Of The 49% Fall In Profit
The company's first-quarter profit declined 49% YoY to Rs 356 crore, compared with Bloomberg estimate of Rs 407 crore.
Shares of Divi's Laboratories Ltd. declined on Wednesday after its first-quarter profit fell by nearly a half, missing analysts' estimates.
The company's profit declined 49% year-on-year to Rs 356 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Monday. That compares with the Rs 407 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
"The operational performance of Divi’s Laboratories missed our estimates marginally in 1QFY24 due to lower sales in generics and custom synthesis," Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a note. "However, Ebitda margin expanded sequentially owing to lower raw material and logistics costs."
Divi's Laboratories Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 21% at Rs 1,778 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,995 crore)
Ebitda down 41% at Rs 504 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 561 crore Profit)
Margin at 28.3% vs 37.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 28.1%)
Net profit down 49% to Rs 356 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 407 crore Profit)
Analyst Views On Divi's Laboratories' Earnings
HSBC Global Research
Retains 'reduce' rating, with a price target of Rs 2,890 implying a downside return of 22.5%.
Revenue declined 8.9% QoQ to Rs 1,780 crore on slower pick-up in both generics and custom synthesis segments.
The company expects input costs to remain stable in the coming quarters, which should benefit its gross margin.
In the generics segment, Divi's Laboratories has started supplies for a few new generics—products that are facing patent expiry in 2023–25—where it will see pickup likely in FY25 and beyond.
The stock price for Divi's Laboratories is up 34% in the last six months vs a 7% rise for the Sensex on optimism around its revenue and margin recovery, it said. "We believe the current price is discounting business risk and baking in perfect execution and full benefits from future growth drivers."
Divi's Laboratories continues to focus on diversified sourcing and procurement to maintain supply consistency and cost effectiveness via diversifying its supplier base more in favour of domestic suppliers and away from China.
Construction work is progressing for Unit 3 in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. It first plans to utilise the plant for intermediates, starting materials, which should free up capacity at Units 1 and 2.
Commercial supplies from Unit 3 will commence in the second half of FY25 and the scale-up will happen gradually.
Kotak Institutional Equities
Reiterates 'sell' on the stock with a fair value of Rs 2,615 apiece
Unlike its global peers, in the absence of guidance and disclosures around the order book, active projects, exact delivery model, and customer count, Divi's Laboratories' custom-synthesis-manufacturing segment stays a black box.
Despite building in much higher growth, Kotak Institutional Equities does not expect the company to revert to its historical asset turnover. "On profitability, we bake in an improvement and factor in 30–35% Ebitda margin over FY2024–26E."
"Although Divi's remains positive about growth prospects across generic API and CSM over FY2024–26E, we believe there is scope for disappointments," it said.
Jefferies
The research firm maintains a 'buy' rating on Divi's Laboratories, with a price target of Rs 4,300, implying an upside return potential of 17%.
The Ebitda margin was helped by the easing of logistics costs. Management guided for stability in raw-material prices, and the company has reduced its China reliance compared to last year.
Management of Divi's Laboratories sees a 35–40% Ebitda margin as a stable state for the company and is likely to proceed in those directions in the coming quarters.
Divi's Laboratories is currently ramping up its custom-synthesis project to full capacity. Jefferies said it was likely the Sacubitril Valsartan project would lead to higher sales in the next quarter.
The company plans to spend Rs 1500 crore in capital expenditure on Unit 3 in phase I, where the facilities will be built for starting materials, nutraceuticals, advanced intermediates, complex chemistry, and new chemistries. This will help to free up Unit I and Unit II, which already have various regulatory approvals, and the company will be able to provide a higher volume of API to its customers.
Divi's Laboratories also expects demand for base products to grow, which should contribute to near term growth.
Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal has a 'neutral' rating on Divi's Laboratories, citing that the valuation adequately factors in the earnings upside over the next two years. The research firm has a target price of Rs 3,430, implying a downside of 8%.
It reduced the earnings estimates for FY24 and FY25 by 3% and 5%, respectively to account for a gradual offtake in custom-synthesis and nutraceutical sales in the near term and the extended benefits of cost management activities.
Divi's Laboratories continued to add capacity for product development/manufacturing and strengthen its capability in the contrast media space as one of the key levers of growth over the next three–five years.
Shares of Divi's Laboratories were trading 1.32% lower at Rs 3,681.15 apiece, compared to a 0.24% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 11:06 a.m. The stock fell as much as 2.08% to hit an intraday low of Rs 3,653 apiece.
The stock has risen 7.66% year-to-date. The total traded volume stood at 2.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 48.56.
Out of the 24 analysts tracking Divi's Laboratories, seven maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, six recommend a 'hold' and 11 suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 10.8%.