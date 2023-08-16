Divi's Laboratories Q1 Review: What Brokerages Made Of The 49% Fall In Profit

Shares of Divi's Laboratories Ltd. declined on Wednesday after its first-quarter profit fell by nearly a half, missing analysts' estimates.

The company's profit declined 49% year-on-year to Rs 356 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Monday. That compares with the Rs 407 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

"The operational performance of Divi’s Laboratories missed our estimates marginally in 1QFY24 due to lower sales in generics and custom synthesis," Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a note. "However, Ebitda margin expanded sequentially owing to lower raw material and logistics costs."