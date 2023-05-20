Divi's Lab, Bharat Electronics, Nilkamal, Dodla Dairy Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect

Indian pharma multinational Divi's Laboratories Ltd. and state-run defence manufacturer Bharat Electronics Ltd. will be in focus on Saturday as they announce their corporate earnings for the quarter ended March 2023.

Divi's Laboratories is expected to see both bottom line and top line figures dip year-on-year, shows analyst estimates polled by Bloomberg.

The pharma major is expected to post net profit of Rs 374.94 crore, against revenue of Rs 1,847.98 crore during the quarter under review, shows Bloomberg data. In the year-ago period, the company had registered net profit of Rs 894.64 crore, and a revenue of Rs 2,518.44 crore.