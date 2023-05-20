Divi's Lab, Bharat Electronics, Nilkamal, Dodla Dairy Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect
Here are the estimates for earnings of major companies scheduled to be announced today.
Indian pharma multinational Divi's Laboratories Ltd. and state-run defence manufacturer Bharat Electronics Ltd. will be in focus on Saturday as they announce their corporate earnings for the quarter ended March 2023.
Divi's Laboratories is expected to see both bottom line and top line figures dip year-on-year, shows analyst estimates polled by Bloomberg.
The pharma major is expected to post net profit of Rs 374.94 crore, against revenue of Rs 1,847.98 crore during the quarter under review, shows Bloomberg data. In the year-ago period, the company had registered net profit of Rs 894.64 crore, and a revenue of Rs 2,518.44 crore.
Bharat Electronics is expected to post a rise in both revenue and net profit for the recently concluded March quarter against the figures seen in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, as per consensus of analyst estimates tracked by Bloomberg.
The company is expected to report revenue of Rs 6,452.68 crore and net profit of Rs 1,223.80 crore.
Banco Products (India), Donear Industries, Fineotex Chemical, Finkurve Financial Services, Goldiam International, Shaily Engineering Plastics and Swan Energy will also announce their results today.