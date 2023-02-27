Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Sets IPO Price Band At Rs 560-590/Share
The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 180 crore and an offer-for-sale of 39.34 lakh shares by investors and other selling shareholders.
Automotive component manufacturer Divgi TorqTransfer Systems on Monday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 560-590 a share for its Rs 412-crore initial public offering.
The initial share-sale will be open for public subscription during March 1-3. The bidding for anchor investors will open on Feb. 28.
As part of the OFS, Oman India Joint Investment Fund II, NRJN Family Trust, Bharat Bhalchandra Divgi, Sanjay Bhalchandra Divgi, Ashish Anant Divgi, Arun Ramdas Idgunji and Kishore Mangesh Kalbag will offload shares.
At the upper-end of the price, the IPO is expected to fetch a little over Rs 412 crore.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards funding capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of equipment for its manufacturing facilities and general corporate purposes.
About 75% of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional investors, 15% for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10% for retail investors.
Investors can bid for a minimum of 25 equity shares and in multiples thereof.
Divgi is an automotive component entity which has the capability to develop and provide system-level transfer case, torque coupler, and Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission solutions. It has three manufacturing and assembling facilities located across India.
Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts are among the company's customers.
Inga Ventures and Equirus Capital are the book running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares of the company will be listed on Mar. 14 on the BSE and NSE.