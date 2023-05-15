BQPrimeMarketsDish TV India Q4 Results: Shares Decline After Revenue Drops
Dish TV India Q4 Results: Shares Decline After Revenue Drops

The company clocked 21.45% year-on-year decline in revenue to Rs 504.82 crore, according to a stock exchange filing.

15 May 2023, 12:50 PM IST
BQPrime
Dish TV. (Source: Company website)
Shares of Dish TV India Ltd. were trading lower after the company's fourth-quarter revenue declined.

The company's revenue fell 21.45% year-on-year to Rs 504.82 crore in the three months ended March, according to a stock exchange filing. Net loss narrowed to Rs 1,720.6 crore from Rs 2,032 crore.

Dish TV India Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 21.45% at Rs 504.82 crore.

  • Ebitda down 95.73% at Rs 15.04 crore

  • Ebitda margin at 2.98% vs 54.85%

  • Net loss narrows to Rs 1,720.6 crore from Rs 2,032 crore loss.

The stock was trading 2.8% lower at Rs 15.65 compared to a 0.58% gain in benchmark Nifty 50. Total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 1.4 times the 30-day average volume.

The one analyst tracking the stock maintained a 'buy', according to Bloomberg data. The return potential implied an upside of 15% over the next 12 months.

