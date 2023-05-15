Dish TV India Q4 Results: Shares Decline After Revenue Drops
The company clocked 21.45% year-on-year decline in revenue to Rs 504.82 crore, according to a stock exchange filing.
Shares of Dish TV India Ltd. were trading lower after the company's fourth-quarter revenue declined.
The company's revenue fell 21.45% year-on-year to Rs 504.82 crore in the three months ended March, according to a stock exchange filing. Net loss narrowed to Rs 1,720.6 crore from Rs 2,032 crore.
Dish TV India Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 21.45% at Rs 504.82 crore.
Ebitda down 95.73% at Rs 15.04 crore
Ebitda margin at 2.98% vs 54.85%
Net loss narrows to Rs 1,720.6 crore from Rs 2,032 crore loss.
The stock was trading 2.8% lower at Rs 15.65 compared to a 0.58% gain in benchmark Nifty 50. Total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 1.4 times the 30-day average volume.
The one analyst tracking the stock maintained a 'buy', according to Bloomberg data. The return potential implied an upside of 15% over the next 12 months.