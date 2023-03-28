Dilip Buildcon Shares Surge After Rs 780.12-Crore Order Win From NHAI

Shares of Dilip Buildcon Ltd. surged the most since Oct. 4, after it won a construction order from the National Highways Authority of India.

The company emerged as the lowest bidder at Rs 780.1 crore to construct a six-lane access-controlled greenfield highway in the Bengaluru-Vijayawada Economic Corridor in Andhra Pradesh, in Hybrid Annuity Mode.

The completion period of the project is 24 months, the construction and infrastructure company said in a stock exchange filing.