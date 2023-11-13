BQPrimeMarketsDilip Buildcon Shares Hit 22-Month High After Completing Pending Project In Goa
Dilip Buildcon Shares Hit 22-Month High After Completing Pending Project In Goa

The company completed the construction of a bridge across Zuari river, which had an initial finish date of April 2019, in Goa.

13 Nov 2023, 10:55 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bhopal Metro Rail project carried out by Dilip Buildcon Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Bhopal Metro Rail project carried out by Dilip Buildcon Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Dilip Buildcon Ltd. rose nearly 8% to the highest level in 22 months on Monday after the completion of a bridge, which had an initial finish date of April 2019, in Goa.

The company completed the construction, including approaches, across the Zuari river on the Panjim-Mangaluru section of NH-17/NH-66, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Dilip Buildcon's stock rose as much as 7.61% to Rs 404.35 apiece, the highest since Jan. 14, 2022. It pared gains to trade 6.77% higher at Rs 401.20 apiece compared to a 0.27% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 10:09 a.m.

It has risen 85.67% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 76, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Four out of the six analysts tracking Dilip Buildcon maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock and two recommend 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 2.5%.

