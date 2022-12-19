Dilip Buildcon Shares Gain On Multiple Order Win From NHAI

Shares of Dilip Buildcon Ltd. rose over 5% on winning multiple orders from the National Highways Authority of India.

The company has been given new HAM projects in the states of Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, according to its exchange filings.

It won orders worth Rs 1,647 crore for the four-laning of a national highway in Telangana and Rs 1,955 crore for the construction of a four-lane national highway in Chhattisgarh. It also received another order worth Rs 1,589 crore for the development of a six-lane national highway in Karnataka.

Shares of the company rose 3.79% to Rs 238.05 apiece as of 1 p.m., while the benchmark Nifty 50 gained 0.33%. The total traded quantity is 6.6 times the 30-day average volume.

Of the seven analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' and three suggest a 'hold' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 26.5%.