Diagnostics May Have A Different Growth Trajectory, Says InCred's Aditya Khemka

Diagnostic companies’ earnings are likely to go up and the multiples will rerate, according to Aditya Khemka, fund manager at InCred Financial Services.

“Temporary fall in earnings and berated multiples make a perfect recipe for wealth creation,” Khemka told BQ Prime’s Niraj Shah.

Diagnostic companies' profit and loss statements came under pressure following a good performance over two years, as they hiked their operating expenses.

Khemka is betting on Thyrocare Technologies Ltd., the first listed company that was acquired by PharmEasy.

“During the Covid-19 period, the market swung to one extreme, where they thought that diagnostics was even better than FMCG. Today, the market is swinging to the other extreme, where they are saying that the business model is disrupted," he said.

Earnings of diagnostic companies are under pressure because they have spent a lot of money in expanding their footprint and adding capabilities, according to Khemka.