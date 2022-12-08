Dharmaj Crop Guard Lists At 12.24% Premium Over IPO Price On Debut

The stock of Dharmaj Crop Guard listed at Rs 266 apiece on the BSE Ltd., a premium of 12.24% to its IPO price of Rs 237 apiece.
(Source: Dharmaj Crop Guard Company RHP)

The stock of Dharmaj Crop Guard listed at Rs 266 apiece on the BSE Ltd., a premium of 12.24% to its IPO price of Rs 237 apiece. On the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., the stock debuted at Rs 266.05, a 12.26% premium.

Dharmaj Crop Guard launched its three-day initial public offering on Nov. 28. It received a strong response, with the issue being subscribed 35.49 times.

Dharmaj Crop Guard is an agrochemical company engaged in the business of manufacturing, distributing, and marketing a wide range of agrochemical formulations such as insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, plant growth regulators, microfertilisers, and antibiotics to B2C and B2B customers.

The company is also into the marketing and distribution of agro-chemical products to Indian farmers under brands in-licensed by them, owned by them, and under generic brands. They are presently in the non-subsidised segment.

