Devina Mehra Picks Themes As India Continues To Outpace Other Markets

India will continue to outperform the global markets despite high valuations, according to Devina Mehra.

"India is looking fine and the outperformance will continue. In our global funds, we will be overweight on India," Mehra, chairperson and managing director of First Global Group, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interview.

Indonesia, along with other markets such as Mexico and Canada, are also looking good, Mehra said.

The investment firm prefers more non-tech and traditional cash-flow businesses such as consumer staples in the U.S., rather than technology businesses. The technology firms in the U.S, Mehra said, even after their recent downfall, do not have the cash flows to justify their valuations.