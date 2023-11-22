Demat Accounts On CDSL Cross 10 Crore Mark

Central Depository Services on Wednesday said the number of demat accounts on its platform has crossed the 10-crore mark.

In a statement, the depository announced, "the crossing of another milestone as more than 10 crore demat accounts were registered with CDSL."

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd, began operations in 1999 and facilitates holding and transacting in securities in the electronic form and settlement of trades on stock exchanges.

CDSL is the largest depository in the country in terms of active Demat accounts and allows investors to deposit securities by opening an account in electronic form (dematerialised).