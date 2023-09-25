Delta Corp Shares Tumble 20% To Hit Lower Circuit On Rs 16,800 Crore GST Demand

Shares of Delta Corp. tumbled 20% to hit the lower circuit on Monday after the casino operator received a demand notice for goods and service tax of over Rs 16,800 crore.

The company received an intimation for payment of shortfall tax under the Central GST Act and the Goa GST Act from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence on Friday. It was "advised" by the DGGI to pay the demand amount, along with interest and penalties, for the period of July 2017 to March 2022.

Delta Corp. received an intimation to pay an alleged tax liability of Rs 11,140 crore, while three of its subsidiaries, Casino Deltin Denzong, Highstreet Cruises, and Delta Pleasure Cruises, received tax notices totaling Rs 5,682 crore.

The company said the amount claimed in the notice is "based on the gross bet value of all games played at the casinos during the relevant period".

Adding to this, at least 84.9 lakh shares, or 3.2% equity, of the company change hands in three large trades within the price range of Rs 140.35 to Rs 142 apiece, according to Bloomberg. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.