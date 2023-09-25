Delta Corp Shares Tumble 20% To Hit Lower Circuit On Rs 16,800 Crore GST Demand
At least 84.9 lakh shares, or 3.2% equity, changed hands in three large trades within the Rs 140.35 to Rs 142 apiece price range.
Shares of Delta Corp. tumbled 20% to hit the lower circuit on Monday after the casino operator received a demand notice for goods and service tax of over Rs 16,800 crore.
The company received an intimation for payment of shortfall tax under the Central GST Act and the Goa GST Act from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence on Friday. It was "advised" by the DGGI to pay the demand amount, along with interest and penalties, for the period of July 2017 to March 2022.
Delta Corp. received an intimation to pay an alleged tax liability of Rs 11,140 crore, while three of its subsidiaries, Casino Deltin Denzong, Highstreet Cruises, and Delta Pleasure Cruises, received tax notices totaling Rs 5,682 crore.
The company said the amount claimed in the notice is "based on the gross bet value of all games played at the casinos during the relevant period".
Adding to this, at least 84.9 lakh shares, or 3.2% equity, of the company change hands in three large trades within the price range of Rs 140.35 to Rs 142 apiece, according to Bloomberg. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.
Shares of Delta tanked 18.07% lower to Rs 143.70 apiece, compared to a 0.23% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 10.37 a.m. The stock had fallen 19.98% to hit a 52-week low of Rs 140.35 apeice.
The stock has declined 32.71% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 14.45, implying that the stock may be oversold.
The lone analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.