Delta Corp Shares Tumble 12% After Getting Rs 6,237-Crore GST Notice

Shares of Delta Corp. tumbled over 12% to hit a 52-week low on Monday after it received another goods and services tax demand notice.

Deltatech Gaming Ltd., a subsidiary of the company, received an intimation for payment of shortfall tax from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Kolkata, according to an exchange filing.

Shares of the company fell as much as 12.43% to hit a 52-week low of Rs 122.60 apiece. It pared losses to trade 8.54% lower at Rs 128.05 apiece, compared to a 0.03% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 11:06 a.m.

It has fallen 39.85% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 20, implying that the stock maybe oversold.

The lone analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data.